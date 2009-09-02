Free mathcad alternative, SMath Studio, updated to v0.85

Smath Studio is a freeware alternative to Mathcad developed by Andrey Ivashov for Windows, Linux and Windows Mobile. The latest release, version 0.85, was made available yesterday for all platforms and includes a lot of new functionality combined with a set of bug-fixes. A small selection of the improvements is shown below but you should head over to the SMath forum to see the full list of changes

Every page now has its own thread for evaluation – The user can evaluate pages even if evaluation of one of them in progress;

Multi-threading implemented for the Plot Controls;

Added ability to convert English symbols of the Math and Text Controls to Greek characters with a Ctrl+G keystroke;

New functions implemented: eval(..), polyroots(..), reverse(..), sort(..), rsort(..), csort(..), normi(..), norm1(..), norme(..), linterp(..), cinterp(..) and ainterp(..);

Functions for(..) and while(..) condition evaluating improved;

Added support for Infinity into Symbolic Library;

Function if(..) can be used in symbolic calculations now;

Native support of functions added: abs(..), trunc(..), mod(..), round(..) in Symbolic Library;

Composition of Logarithms simplification added into Symbolic Library;

Danish translation added;

SMath Studio is an extremely promising project that has already caught the interest of many Mathcad users (it even has basic compatibility with Mathcad’s file format) and is well worth the download. Let me know if you try it out.

More about free mathematical software from Walking Randomly



Update 3rd April 2010: version 0.85 is now out of date. Click here for the latest version of SMath Studio.