Free mathcad alternative, SMath Studio, updated to v0.85
Smath Studio is a freeware alternative to Mathcad developed by Andrey Ivashov for Windows, Linux and Windows Mobile. The latest release, version 0.85, was made available yesterday for all platforms and includes a lot of new functionality combined with a set of bug-fixes. A small selection of the improvements is shown below but you should head over to the SMath forum to see the full list of changes
- Every page now has its own thread for evaluation – The user can evaluate pages even if evaluation of one of them in progress;
- Multi-threading implemented for the Plot Controls;
- Added ability to convert English symbols of the Math and Text Controls to Greek characters with a Ctrl+G keystroke;
- New functions implemented: eval(..), polyroots(..), reverse(..), sort(..), rsort(..), csort(..), normi(..), norm1(..), norme(..), linterp(..), cinterp(..) and ainterp(..);
- Functions for(..) and while(..) condition evaluating improved;
- Added support for Infinity into Symbolic Library;
- Function if(..) can be used in symbolic calculations now;
- Native support of functions added: abs(..), trunc(..), mod(..), round(..) in Symbolic Library;
- Composition of Logarithms simplification added into Symbolic Library;
- Danish translation added;
SMath Studio is an extremely promising project that has already caught the interest of many Mathcad users (it even has basic compatibility with Mathcad’s file format) and is well worth the download. Let me know if you try it out.
Update 3rd April 2010: version 0.85 is now out of date. Click here for the latest version of SMath Studio.
SMath Studio? We never heard of it, yet it looks very promising at first glance.
I bookmark this site as I am at work yet I will definetly download this tool and give it a brief try.
Altogether, even if this software is not better than Mathcad, we will post a good review about it on our blogsite.
All the best
CroAxis
Wery good job. The user interface works just like mathcad.I thik the functions are good enough for everyday use for a standart user, engineer. For the complete replacement of matchad I would like to have units in the program. I think its wery important to have at least the basic SI units. m,g,t,N,Pa etc.
(please excuse my bad english)
I’ve tried it, but not to my satisfaction. It still lacks a lot of features, most importantly, it’s not unit aware.
There’s still no good alternative to Mathcad.
Hi bbei
It’s unit aware now :)
http://www.walkingrandomly.com/?p=2470
Rather than simply saying ‘it lacks features’ it is better to say exactly what it does lack. That way the developer has a chance of fixing it.
Cheers,
Mike
There is a free as in freedom project to make OOo be like mathcad (and more) look at http://sourceforge.net/projects/comppad/
SMath Studio now has units (SI and BritImp). It is an excellent software application and the developer gives prompt and direct responses to questions and suggestions – far, far better support than I have seen from ANY commercial software vendor (engineering or other)…
tsgrue
@Joshua
@Joshua I tried comppad but from all appearances it’s just a math expression layout tool, it is not a live mathematical spreadsheet like MathCAD.
Tried TK Solver ?
Hello all,
thanks for the tip, I’ve downloaded SMath and it’s just fine!
I was looking for some software able to handle very complex formulas for modeling my system (and with a easier interface then Matlab) and this fits exactly with what I was looking for!
Greetings,
Delighted to finally see some competition for PTC MathCad. Before PTC bought Mathsoft, MathCad could be had for a reasonable price but that is history now.
I would like to see some beefed up graphics for plotting: Control for axes ranges and a log scale option.
interesting stuff… Can it export MathCAD format files, for edit in MathCAD 14 and 15? This is what could ultimately make it unbeatable. Good to see SI units too but does it do unit conversion, ie imperial to metric (live selection as in MathCAD 14 on?)
keep up the good work.. :)
sMath handles units really well now, including seamlessly converting between SI and other units. You can use mixed units in the same expression if you want to. (Not sure why you would, but just to demonstrate how flexible it is.) It has most Imperial units, plus you can define your own units if the units you need aren’t pre-programed.