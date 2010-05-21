MATLAB Tutorial – Reading csv files

Reading comma separated value (csv) files into MATLAB is trivial as long as the csv file you are trying to import is trivial. For example, say you wanted to import the file very_clean.txt which contains the following data

1031,-948,-76 507,635,-1148 -1031,948,750 -507,-635,114

The following, very simple command, is all that you need

>> veryclean = csvread('very_clean.txt') veryclean = 1031 -948 -76 507 635 -1148 -1031 948 750 -507 -635 114

In the real world, however, your data is rarely this nice and clean. One of the most common problems faced by MATLABing data importers is that of header lines. Take the file quite_clean.txt for instance. This is identical to the previous example apart from the fact that it contains two header lines

These are some data that I made using my hand-crafted code Date:12th July 1996 1031,-948,-76 507,635,-1148 -1031,948,750 -507,-635,114

This is all too much for the csvread command

>> data=csvread('quite_clean.txt') ??? Error using ==> dlmread at 145 Mismatch between file and format string. Trouble reading number from file (row 1, field 1) ==> This Error in ==> csvread at 52 m=dlmread(filename, ',', r, c);

Not to worry, we can just use the more capable importdata command instead

>> quiteclean = importdata('quite_clean.txt') quiteclean = data: [4x3 double] textdata: {2x1 cell}

The result above is a two element structure array and our numerical values are contained in a field called data. Here’s how you get at it.

>> quiteclean.data ans = 1031 -948 -76 507 635 -1148 -1031 948 750 -507 -635 114

So far so good. How do we handle a file like messy_data.txt though?

header 1; header 2; 1031,-948,-76, ,"12" 507,635,-1148, ,"34" -1031,948,750, ,"45" -507,-635,114, ,"67"

This is the kind of file encountered by Walking Randomly reader ‘reen’ and it contains exactly the same numerical values as the previous two examples. Unfortunately, it also contains some cruft that makes life more difficult for us. Let’s bring out the big-guns!

Using textscan to import csv files in MATLAB

When the going gets tough, the tough use textscan. Here’s the incantation for importing messy_data.txt

fid=fopen('messy_data.txt'); data = textscan(fid,'%f %f %f %*s %*s','HeaderLines',2,'Delimiter',',','CollectOutput',1); fclose(fid)

The result is a one-element cell array that contains an array of doubles. Let’s get the array of doubles out of the cell

>> data=data{1} data = 1031 -948 -76 507 635 -1148 -1031 948 750 -507 -635 114

If the importdata command is a chauffeur then textscan is a Ferrari and I don’t know about you but I’d much rather be driving my own Ferrari than being chauffeured around (John Cook over at The Endeavour has more to say on Ferraris and Chauffeurs).

Let’s de-construct the above set of commands. The first thing to notice is that, unlike csvread and importdata, you have to explicitly open and close your file when using the textscan command. So, you open your file using fopen and give it a file ID (which in this example is fid).

fid=fopen('messy_data.txt');

The first argument to textscan is just this file ID, fid. Next you need to supply a conversion specifier which in this case is

'%f %f %f %*s %*s'

The conversion specifier tells textscan what you want each row in your csv file to be converted to. %f means “64 bit double” and %s means “string” so ‘%f %f %f %s %s’ means “3 doubles followed by 2 strings” (we’ll get onto the asterisks in the original specifier later). You can use all sorts of data types in a conversion specifier such as integers, quoted strings and pattern matched strings among others. Check out the MATLAB documentation for textscan for the full list but an abbreviated list is shown below:

%d signed 32bit integer %u unsigned 32bit integer %f 64bit double (you'll want this most of the time when using MATLAB) %s string

Now, in the command I used to import messy_data.txt the conversion specifier contained some asterisks such as %*s so what do these mean? Quite simply, the asterisk just means ‘ignore’ so %*s means ‘ignore the string in this field’. So, the full meaning of my conversion specifier ‘%f %f %f %*s %*s’ is “read 3 doubles and ignore 2 strings” and textscan will do this for every row.

The rest of the command is pretty self explanatory but I’ll explain it anyway for the sake of completeness

'HeaderLines',2

The file has 2 headerlines which should be ignored

'Delimiter',','

The fields are delimited (a posh word for separated) by a comma

'CollectOutput',1

If you supply a 1 (which stands for True) to the CollectOutput option then textscan will join consecutive output cells with the same data type into a single array. Since I want all of my doubles to be in a single array then this is the behaviour I went for.

Finally, once you have finished textscanning, don’t forget to close your file

fclose(fid)

That’s pretty much it for this mini-tutorial – I hope you find it useful.