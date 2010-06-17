MATLAB says “Hi”

One of the earliest posts I made on Walking Randomly (almost 3 years ago now – how time flies!) described the following equation and gave a plot of it in Mathematica.

Some time later I followed this up with another blog post and a Wolfram Demonstration.

Well, over at Stack Overflow, some people have been rendering this cool equation using MATLAB. Here’s the first version

x = linspace(-3,3,50); y = linspace(-5,5,50); [X Y]=meshgrid(x,y); Z = exp(-X.^2-Y.^2/2).*cos(4*X) + exp(-3*((X+0.5).^2+Y.^2/2)); Z(Z>0.001)=0.001; Z(Z<-0.001)=-0.001; surf(X,Y,Z); colormap(flipud(cool)) view([1 -1.5 2])

and here’s the second.

[x y] = meshgrid( linspace(-3,3,50), linspace(-5,5,50) ); z = exp(-x.^2-0.5*y.^2).*cos(4*x) + exp(-3*((x+0.5).^2+0.5*y.^2)); idx = ( abs(z)>0.001 ); z(idx) = 0.001 * sign(z(idx)); figure('renderer','opengl') patch(surf2patch(surf(x,y,z)), 'FaceColor','interp'); set(gca, 'Box','on', ... 'XColor',[.3 .3 .3], 'YColor',[.3 .3 .3], 'ZColor',[.3 .3 .3], 'FontSize',8) title('$e^{-x^2 - \frac{y^2}{2}}\cos(4x) + e^{-3((x+0.5)^2+\frac{y^2}{2})}$', ... 'Interpreter','latex', 'FontSize',12) view(35,65) colormap( [flipud(cool);cool] ) camlight headlight, lighting phong

Do you have any cool graphs to share?