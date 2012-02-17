A preview of interactive Mathematica documents on iPad

The Wolfram blog has just published an article previewing the .cdf player on iPad. I’ve discussed .cdf technology several times before (see Interactive Slinky Thing and Interactive Mathematics in the Web Browser for example) and it forms the basis of the superb Wolfram Demonstrations Project.

In a nutshell, it is trivially easy to write interactive mathematical applets using Mathematica and publish them to .cdf format. The magic happens via the Manipulate command which has been around since version 6. For example, here is the full source code for a simple interactive applet that calculates and displays the power series for sin(x)

Manipulate[ Series[Sin[x], {x, 0, n}] , {n, 1, 10, 1, Appearance -> "Labeled"} ]

Here is the result



If you have Mathematica 8 or the free .cdf player installed with browser plug-in enabled then you’ll see a fully interactive applet above. Otherwise, you just get a simple image.

Bear in mind that this isn’t showing you a set of pre-computed solutions, it’s actually performing the calculations in real time using the full Mathematica kernel. With this new player you’ll be able to do that on iPad as well as on your PC. That’s right…Wolfram have taken the full Mathematica kernel and got it running on iPad! It’s not shipping yet but it looks like it’s going to be awesome.

Just imagine…all 7000+ Wolfram Demonstrations on iPad, not to mention your own bespoke code.

There is a preview of the new technology in the video below.

