Sum of Three Cubes Puzzle

It is possible to write many integers as the sum of the cubes of three integers. For example

99 = (-5)^3 + 2^3+ 6^3

A more complicated example is

91 = (-67134)^3 + (-65453)^3+(83538)^3

Your task is to find integers x,y and z such that

33 = x^3 + y^3 + z^3

Hint: This is not a trivial problem and will (probably) require the use of a computer. Extra credit given if you also post your source code.

Update 3: If you are serious about attempting to crack this problem (and some people seem to be, judging from the comments), the following reference may be of help. The bibliography includes other jumping off points for this problem.

Michael Beck, Eric Pine, Wayne Tarrant and Kim Yarbrough Jensen: New integer representations as the sum of three cubes Math. Comp. 76 (2007), 1683-1690 (Link)

Update 2: This problem is, in fact, a long-standing unsolved problem in number theory. If my memory serves me correctly, it is mentioned in the book Unsolved Problems in Number Theory

Update 1: 33 is very VERY difficult so why not use 16 as a warm up problem. MUCH smaller search space.