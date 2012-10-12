Free and commercial alternatives to Simulink

Simulink from The Mathworks is widely used in various disciplines. I was recently asked to come up with a list of alternative products, both free and commercial.

Here are some alternatives that I know of:

MapleSim – A commercial Simuink replacement from the makers of the computer algebra system, Maple

OpenModelica -An open-source Modelica-based modeling and simulation environment intended for industrial and academic usage

Wolfram SystemModeler – Very new commercial product from the makers of Mathematica. Click here for Wolfram’s take on why their product is the best.

xcos – This free Simulink alternative comes with Scilab.

I plan to keep this list updated and, eventually, include more details. Comments, suggestions and links to comparison articles are very welcome. If you have taught a course using one of these alternatives and have experiences to share, please let me know. Similarly for anyone who was switched (or attempted to switch) their research from Simulink. Either comment to this post or contact me directly.

I’ve nothing against Simulink but would like to get a handle on what else is out there.