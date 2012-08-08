What are the best commerical non-mathworks MATLAB toolboxes?

The Mathworks sell dozens of toolboxes for MATLAB but they are not the only ones doing it. Many 3rd party vendors also sell MATLAB toolboxes and many of them are of extremely high quality. Here are some of my favourites

The NAG Toolbox for MATLAB – Over 1500 high quality numerical routines from the Numerical Algorithms Group. Contains local and global optimisation, statistics, finance, wavelets, curve fitting, special functions and much much more. Superb!

AccelerEyes Jacket – Very fast and comprehensive GPU computing toolbox for MATLAB. I’ve used it a lot.

Multi-precision toolbox for MATLAB – A colleague at Manchester recently told me about this one as his group uses it a lot in their research. I’ve yet to play with it but it looks great.

Which commercial, 3rd party toolboxes do you use/rate and why?

