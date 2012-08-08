What are the best commerical non-mathworks MATLAB toolboxes?
August 8th, 2012 | Categories: math software, matlab | Tags:
The Mathworks sell dozens of toolboxes for MATLAB but they are not the only ones doing it. Many 3rd party vendors also sell MATLAB toolboxes and many of them are of extremely high quality. Here are some of my favourites
- The NAG Toolbox for MATLAB – Over 1500 high quality numerical routines from the Numerical Algorithms Group. Contains local and global optimisation, statistics, finance, wavelets, curve fitting, special functions and much much more. Superb!
- AccelerEyes Jacket – Very fast and comprehensive GPU computing toolbox for MATLAB. I’ve used it a lot.
- Multi-precision toolbox for MATLAB – A colleague at Manchester recently told me about this one as his group uses it a lot in their research. I’ve yet to play with it but it looks great.
Which commercial, 3rd party toolboxes do you use/rate and why?
If you like this list, you may also like my list of high quality, free MATLAB toolboxes
TOMLAB: http://tomopt.com/tomlab/ … very comprehensive and powerful package of optimization algorithms
FastRBF™ Interpolation Toolboxes: http://www.farfieldtechnology.com/products/toolbox/index.html … extremely fast and robust multidimensional interpolation
I can confirm that Advanpix is very good product, and… cheap. Pavel, the main developer, is very responsive to requests: suggested improvements, corrections of bugs, additional features. To me, it’s the long awaited extended precision I needed into Matlab. Unfortunately, The Matworks is more interested in adding bells and whistles than improving the numerics.
LightSpeed: http://research.microsoft.com/en-us/um/people/minka/software/lightspeed/ … highly optimized versions of primitive functions such as repmat, set intersection, and gammaln. It provides efficient random number generators and evaluation of common probability densities. It provides routines for counting floating-point operations (FLOPS), useful for benchmarking algorithms. There are also some useful utilities such as filename globbing and parsing of variable-length argument lists.
the free Multiple Precision Toolbox by Ben Barrowes, http://www.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/fileexchange/6446: I used it a few times years ago and it saved my life. A very nice product. Not sure the dll files for the Windoes version are still compatible with the lastest Matlab releases.
@Umberto
allright, the MPT I mentioned is not commercial. Sorry for the mistake…
For PDE and multiphysics finite element FEM simulations FEATool Multiphysics is available https://www.featool.com .