Simple nonlinear least squares curve fitting in Python

A question I get asked a lot is ‘How can I do nonlinear least squares curve fitting in X?’ where X might be MATLAB, Mathematica or a whole host of alternatives. Since this is such a common query, I thought I’d write up how to do it for a very simple problem in several systems that I’m interested in

This is the Python version. For other versions,see the list below

The problem

xdata = -2,-1.64,-1.33,-0.7,0,0.45,1.2,1.64,2.32,2.9 ydata = 0.699369,0.700462,0.695354,1.03905,1.97389,2.41143,1.91091,0.919576,-0.730975,-1.42001

and you’d like to fit the function

using nonlinear least squares. You’re starting guesses for the parameters are p1=1 and P2=0.2

For now, we are primarily interested in the following results:

The fit parameters

Sum of squared residuals

Future updates of these posts will show how to get other results such as confidence intervals. Let me know what you are most interested in.

Python solution using scipy

Here, I use the curve_fit function from scipy

import numpy as np from scipy.optimize import curve_fit xdata = np.array([-2,-1.64,-1.33,-0.7,0,0.45,1.2,1.64,2.32,2.9]) ydata = np.array([0.699369,0.700462,0.695354,1.03905,1.97389,2.41143,1.91091,0.919576,-0.730975,-1.42001]) def func(x, p1,p2): return p1*np.cos(p2*x) + p2*np.sin(p1*x) popt, pcov = curve_fit(func, xdata, ydata,p0=(1.0,0.2))

The variable popt contains the fit parameters

array([ 1.88184732, 0.70022901])

We need to do a little more work to get the sum of squared residuals

p1 = popt[0] p2 = popt[1] residuals = ydata - func(xdata,p1,p2) fres = sum(residuals**2)

which gives

0.053812696547933969