Software you lose when leaving a university: MATLAB

I’ve been working at The University of Manchester for almost a decade and will be leaving at the end of this week! A huge part of my job was to support a major subset of Manchester’s site licensed application software portfolio so naturally I’ve made use of a lot of it over the years. As of February 20th, I will no longer be entitled to use any of it!

This article is the second in a series where I’ll look at some of the software that’s become important to me and what my options are on leaving Manchester. Here, I consider MATLAB – a technical computing environment that has come to dominate my career at Manchester. For the last 10 years, I’ve used MATLAB at least every week, if not most days.

I had a standalone license for MATLAB and several toolboxes – Simulink, Image Processing, Parallel Computing, Statistics and Optimization. Now, I’ve got nothing! Unfortunately for me, I’ve also got hundreds of scripts, mex files and a few Simulink models that I can no longer run! These are my options:

Go somewhere else that has a MATLAB site license

I’ll soon be joining the University of Sheffield who have a MATLAB site license. A great option if you can do it.

Use something else

Octave – Octave is a pretty good free and open source clone of MATLAB and quite a few of my programs would work without modification. Others would require some rewriting and, in some cases, that rewriting could be extensive! There is no Simulink support.

Scilab – It’s free and it’s MATLAB-like-ish but I’d have to rewrite my code most of the time. I could also port some of my Simulink models to Scilab as was done in this link.

Rewrite all my code to use something completely different. What I’d choose would depend on what I’m trying to achieve but options include Python, Julia and R among others.

Compile!

If all I needed was the ability to run a few MATLAB applications I’d written, I could compile them using the MATLAB Compiler and keep the result. The whole point of the MATLAB Compiler is to distribute MATLAB applications to those who don’t have a MATLAB license. Of course once I’ve lost access to MATLAB itself, debugging and adding features will be um……tricky!

Get a hobbyist license for MATLAB

MATLAB Home – This is the full version of MATLAB for hobbyists. Writing a non-profit blog such as WalkingRandomly counts as a suitable ‘hobby’ activity so I could buy this license. MATLAB itself for 85 pounds with most of the toolboxes coming in at an extra 25 pounds each . Not bad at all! The extra cost of the toolboxes would still lead me to obsess over how to do things without toolboxes but, to be honest, I think that’s an obsession I’d miss if it weren’t there! Buying all of the same toolboxes as I had before would end up costing me a total of £210+VAT.

Academic Use

If I were to stay in academia but go to an institution with no MATLAB license, I could buy myself an academic standalone license for MATLAB and the various toolboxes I’m interested in. The price lists are available at http://uk.mathworks.com/pricing-licensing/

For reference, current UK academic prices are

MATLAB £375 + VAT

Simulink £375 + VAT

Standard Toolboxes (statistics, optimisation, image processing etc) £150 +VAT each

Premium Toolboxes (MATLAB Compiler, MATLAB Coder etc) – Pricing currently not available

My personal mix of MATLAB, Simulink and 4 toolboxes would set me back £1350 + VAT.

Commercial Use

If I were to use MATLAB professionally and outside of academia, I’d need to get a commercial license. Prices are available from the link above which, at the time of writing, are

MATLAB £1600 +VAT

Simulink £2400 + VAT

Standard Toolboxes £800 +VAT each

Premium Toolboxes – Pricing currently not available

My personal mix of MATLAB, Simulink and 4 toolboxes would set me back £7200 + VAT.

Contact MathWorks

If anyone does find themselves in a situation where they have MATLAB code and no means to run it, then they can always try contacting MathWorks and ask for help in finding a solution.