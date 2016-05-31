Running Maple code on a HPC system
May 31st, 2016 | Categories: Maple | Tags:
I occasionally write articles over at The University of Sheffield’s Research Software Engineering blog. This is a site I set up with Paul Richmond as part of our EPSRC Research Software Engineering Fellowships.
I recently helped a user of Maple get started with Sheffield’s HPC system and started writing up my notes as a series of blog posts. The first one is at http://rse.shef.ac.uk/blog/HPC-Maple-1/.
Leave a comment | Trackback