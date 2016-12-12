I was in Stockholm last week to give an invited talk at the Workshop on Nordic Big Biomedical Data for Action. I was representing the Software Sustainability Institute and delivered the latest version of my talk Is Your Research Software Correct?

It was a great event which introduced me to some nice initiatives going on waaaay up north. Initiatives such as Code Refinery who’s aims align well with those of the UK’s software sustainability Institute. Code refinery was introduced by Radovan Bast — Slide deck at http://cicero.xyz/v2/remark/github/coderefinery/talk-intro/niasc-2016/talk.md/#1

Other talks included the introduction of a scalable, parallel version of BLAST, Big Data Processing for Genomics and Delivering Bioinformatics Software as Virtual Machine images. I also got chance to geek out with some High Performance Computing and Bioinformatics people over interesting Swedish food.

Slides from most of the talks are available at http://www.nordicehealth.se/2016/12/04/workshop-on-nordic-big-biomedical-data-for-action/