Windows 10: I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed
I’ve been a OS X user for just over 3 years when I migrated from a laptop that dual booted Windows 7 and Linux. I like my MacBook Pro a lot but time moves on and I needed a new laptop. For reasons that I’ll write about in more depth another time, I’ve decided to move back into the Microsoft ecosystem for a while and try using Windows 10 on a Dell XPS 15 as my daily driver.
Windows is a lot better for Research Software Engineers than it used to be (See Bash on Windows: The scripting game just changed for an example of why) and I find myself enjoying using it rather than suffering it just because my clients use it. Mostly!
Windows is cheap and tacky
So why am I disappointed? In short, its because Windows still hasn’t grown up. It’s cheap, tacky and is constantly trying to sell me stuff.
It started off in the lock screen
Other people were quick to agree. Adverts in Windows 10 are a problem
The Start Menu is also full of third party applications that I’d rather not have…Games like Candy Crush Soda Saga and Royal Revolt 2 for example. These used to be the sort of bloatware you’d get with OEM’s when you bought a new, cheap laptop and the solution used to be ‘Wipe the laptop and install a clean copy of Windows’ but now the bloatware is coming from Windows itself. Sure, I can uninstall it but I shouldn’t have to.
We’re not in Mac OS X anymore toto!
Cleaning up Windows’ act
How to disable Windows 10 built in advertising from HowToGeek can help turn off all of this tat and others have pointed to scripted options that I’ve not tried myself (I suggest caution before running PowerShell scripts you do not understand).
All of this shouldn’t be necessary. I paid over £2,000 for this laptop and I expect a professional experience from the operating system that it comes with.
I expected better. I’m disappointed.
I don’t understand why you’re complaining about the Windows ecosystem, when the origin of your problem is the lacking macOS ecosystem.
Neither ecosystem is great at the moment. I moved away from Apple because I feel that the new MacBook Pro was not made for professionals. I’m not alone in this thinking. For example https://blog.devteam.space/new-macbook-pro-is-not-a-laptop-for-developers-anymore-d0d4b1b8b7de
The XPS laptops offered by Dell currently look like strong, viable hardware alternatives which leaves Windows and Linux as operating systems.
My Dell came with Windows 10 and I’d like to give it a chance.
In contrast, to take the sting off a bit, I have a late 2015 Dell XPS 13. It took me 2 days to install Linux and because I encrypted my partition I have to go through the grub menu to boot.
Are you sure this stuff comes with windows? I’ve never had adverts for Candy Crush Saga or Photoshop elements? Mind you, I did upgrade from 8 rather than buying OEM, and unticked as many things as a I could on the install options, maybe something I did there nurfed the ads.
Windows 10 is not for professionals, either – unless you’re stuck in the M$ hell, that is. :-)
@David Jones at least you can still use grub. To get Arch to boot from the NVMe SSD in my XPS 15 9550 I had to learn wot systemd-boot is.
I really think Windows 10 is great.
Much better platform than OS X (I can really take hardware to extreme and pay less for better hardware).
I was never bothered by those ads and removing the applications can be done in 2 seconds.
Windows 10 is stable, fast and modern.
If those ads are your case against Windows 10, well, it seems you are in the correct OS.
I recently bought a Chillblast desktop PC (https://www.chillblast.com/) with Windows 10 Home. I’ve not noticed any of the things you mentioned. Could some of them be due to the way Dell set things up?
If you buy products from the Microsoft Store, you typically get a “Black Edition” with no 3rd party bloatware. So, I haven’t noticed this “feature” of OEMs for years as I’ve been a loyal Surface customer.
Let’s be clear here — I am not saying that I’ll not use Windows 10 because of the ads. As I wrote in the post and as others have said here and on twitter, they can easily be removed. I just feel that they make Microsoft look cheap.
The experience seems to vary wildly. Some have reported exactly what I see here. For example: http://www.howtogeek.com/269331/how-to-disable-all-of-windows-10s-built-in-advertising/ while others say ‘no adverts here!’
Microsoft are doing better every day and I feel that they are listening to customers. Perhaps they’ll listen here and remove the ads?
@David Cuccia I was extremely tempted by the surface line. The more powerful hardware is what swayed me to the Dell.
@Nick Higham – The experience seems to vary wildly. It could have been Dell but some report similar experiences on other hardware.
@Royi – OS X certainly has limits that bother me. I’ve not yet pushed my new hardware — would love to know more about what you are up to.
I would suggest something like http://getblackbird.net/ to get rid of annoying features and improve security/privacy.