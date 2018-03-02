Along with fellow Fellow Chris Richardson, we wrote an article over at Siam News about the emerging Research Software Engineering profession. Head over to Research Software Engineer: A New Career Track? to check it out.

If this has whetted your appetite for learning more about Research Software Engineering then feel free to read the RSE 2017 State of the Nation report from last year. Finally, I urge you to join the UK RSE association if you have any interest in this area.