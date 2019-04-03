NVIDIA GPU Hackathon at University of Sheffield

My friends over at the University of Sheffield Research Software Engineering group are running a GPU Hackathon sponsored by Nvidia. The event will be on August 19-23 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. The call for proposals is at http://gpuhack.shef.ac.uk/

The Sheffield team have this to say about the event:

We are looking for teams of 3-5 developers with a scalable** application to port to or optimize on a GPU accelerator. Collectively the team must have complete knowledge of the application. If the application is a suite of apps, no more than two per team will be allowed and a minimum of 2 people per app must attend. Space will be limited to 8 teams.

** By scalable we mean node-to-node communication implemented, but don’t be discouraged from applying if your application is less than scalable. We are also looking for breadth of application areas.

The goal of the GPU hackathon is for current or prospective user groups of large hybrid CPU-GPU systems to send teams of at least 3 developers along with either:

(potentially) scalable application that could benefit from GPU accelerators, or

An application running on accelerators that needs optimization.

There will be intensive mentoring during this 5-day hands-on workshop, with the goal that the teams leave with applications running on GPUs, or at least with a clear roadmap of how to get there.