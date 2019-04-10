I recently wrote a blog post for my new employer, The Numerical Algorithms Group, called Exploiting Matrix Structure in the solution of linear systems. It’s a demonstration that shows how choosing the right specialist solver for your problem rather than using a general purpose one can lead to a speed up of well over 100 times! The example is written in Python but the NAG routines used can be called from a range of languages including C,C++, Fortran, MATLAB etc etc

The blog post: https://www.nag.co.uk/content/exploiting-matrix-structure-solution-linear-systems

Corresponding Jupyter notebook: https://github.com/numericalalgorithmsgroup/NAGPythonExamples/blob/master/linear_algebra/real_toeplitz_solve.ipynb