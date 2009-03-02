Latex packages on Ubuntu

From time to time I get sent someone’s thesis in the hope that I might be able to fix a Latex problem or two for them.  I was recently looking at someone’s code on a newish Ubuntu 8.10 machine and when I tried to compile it I received the following error

! LaTeX Error: File `setspace.sty’ not found.

The Ubuntu package I needed was texlive-latex-recommended which I installed using

sudo apt-get install texlive-latex-recommended

On trying to compile the code a second time I got the following error

! LaTeX Error: File `footmisc.sty’ not found.

which was fixed by

sudo apt-get install texlive-latex-extra

These packages don’t just install footmisc.sty and setspace.sty for you – they install a whole host of Latex packages as well.

  1. October Jones
    March 10th, 2009 at 07:25
    Thanks for the entry, I was getting .sty errors when setting my docs to double space. The packages you noted did the trick. It was a great help. Thanks

  2. Brauner Hans
    September 9th, 2009 at 13:01
    Yes dude, this helped me! Thanks a lot for that!

  3. Rita
    August 14th, 2010 at 19:47
    Thanks, you saved my day!

  4. Rupert Ford
    October 14th, 2010 at 15:53
    Just what I needed when footmisc.sty was missing. Thanks.

  5. Prateek
    November 2nd, 2010 at 23:22
    Thanks a lot! :)

  6. raquel
    November 8th, 2011 at 11:30
    Thanks too!

  7. Oree
    April 22nd, 2012 at 13:24
    Thank you so so much for you help !! much appreciate :)

  8. SaiPrasanna
    September 18th, 2013 at 10:30
    Thanks a lot dude…Great help…

  9. Retikula
    October 14th, 2017 at 12:23
    It is 2017 and it still helps…