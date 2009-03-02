Latex packages on Ubuntu
From time to time I get sent someone’s thesis in the hope that I might be able to fix a Latex problem or two for them. I was recently looking at someone’s code on a newish Ubuntu 8.10 machine and when I tried to compile it I received the following error
! LaTeX Error: File `setspace.sty’ not found.
The Ubuntu package I needed was texlive-latex-recommended which I installed using
sudo apt-get install texlive-latex-recommended
On trying to compile the code a second time I got the following error
! LaTeX Error: File `footmisc.sty’ not found.
which was fixed by
sudo apt-get install texlive-latex-extra
These packages don’t just install footmisc.sty and setspace.sty for you – they install a whole host of Latex packages as well.
Thanks for the entry, I was getting .sty errors when setting my docs to double space. The packages you noted did the trick. It was a great help. Thanks
