How to list all widget types in ipywidgets

There are lots of Widgets in ipywidgets. Here’s how to list them

from ipywidgets import * widget.Widget.widget_types

At the time of writing, this gave me

{'Jupyter.Accordion': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selectioncontainer.Accordion, 'Jupyter.BoundedFloatText': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.BoundedFloatText, 'Jupyter.BoundedIntText': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.BoundedIntText, 'Jupyter.Box': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_box.Box, 'Jupyter.Button': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_button.Button, 'Jupyter.Checkbox': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_bool.Checkbox, 'Jupyter.ColorPicker': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_color.ColorPicker, 'Jupyter.Controller': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_controller.Controller, 'Jupyter.ControllerAxis': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_controller.Axis, 'Jupyter.ControllerButton': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_controller.Button, 'Jupyter.Dropdown': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.Dropdown, 'Jupyter.FlexBox': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_box.FlexBox, 'Jupyter.FloatProgress': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.FloatProgress, 'Jupyter.FloatRangeSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.FloatRangeSlider, 'Jupyter.FloatSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.FloatSlider, 'Jupyter.FloatText': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.FloatText, 'Jupyter.HTML': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_string.HTML, 'Jupyter.Image': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_image.Image, 'Jupyter.IntProgress': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.IntProgress, 'Jupyter.IntRangeSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.IntRangeSlider, 'Jupyter.IntSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.IntSlider, 'Jupyter.IntText': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.IntText, 'Jupyter.Label': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_string.Label, 'Jupyter.PlaceProxy': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_box.PlaceProxy, 'Jupyter.Play': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.Play, 'Jupyter.Proxy': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_box.Proxy, 'Jupyter.RadioButtons': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.RadioButtons, 'Jupyter.Select': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.Select, 'Jupyter.SelectMultiple': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.SelectMultiple, 'Jupyter.SelectionSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.SelectionSlider, 'Jupyter.Tab': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selectioncontainer.Tab, 'Jupyter.Text': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_string.Text, 'Jupyter.Textarea': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_string.Textarea, 'Jupyter.ToggleButton': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_bool.ToggleButton, 'Jupyter.ToggleButtons': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.ToggleButtons, 'Jupyter.Valid': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_bool.Valid, 'jupyter.DirectionalLink': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_link.DirectionalLink, 'jupyter.Link': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_link.Link}