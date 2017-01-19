How to list all widget types in ipywidgets

There are lots of Widgets in ipywidgets. Here’s how to list them

from ipywidgets import *
widget.Widget.widget_types

At the time of writing, this gave me

{'Jupyter.Accordion': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selectioncontainer.Accordion,
 'Jupyter.BoundedFloatText': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.BoundedFloatText,
 'Jupyter.BoundedIntText': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.BoundedIntText,
 'Jupyter.Box': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_box.Box,
 'Jupyter.Button': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_button.Button,
 'Jupyter.Checkbox': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_bool.Checkbox,
 'Jupyter.ColorPicker': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_color.ColorPicker,
 'Jupyter.Controller': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_controller.Controller,
 'Jupyter.ControllerAxis': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_controller.Axis,
 'Jupyter.ControllerButton': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_controller.Button,
 'Jupyter.Dropdown': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.Dropdown,
 'Jupyter.FlexBox': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_box.FlexBox,
 'Jupyter.FloatProgress': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.FloatProgress,
 'Jupyter.FloatRangeSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.FloatRangeSlider,
 'Jupyter.FloatSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.FloatSlider,
 'Jupyter.FloatText': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_float.FloatText,
 'Jupyter.HTML': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_string.HTML,
 'Jupyter.Image': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_image.Image,
 'Jupyter.IntProgress': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.IntProgress,
 'Jupyter.IntRangeSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.IntRangeSlider,
 'Jupyter.IntSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.IntSlider,
 'Jupyter.IntText': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.IntText,
 'Jupyter.Label': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_string.Label,
 'Jupyter.PlaceProxy': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_box.PlaceProxy,
 'Jupyter.Play': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_int.Play,
 'Jupyter.Proxy': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_box.Proxy,
 'Jupyter.RadioButtons': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.RadioButtons,
 'Jupyter.Select': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.Select,
 'Jupyter.SelectMultiple': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.SelectMultiple,
 'Jupyter.SelectionSlider': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.SelectionSlider,
 'Jupyter.Tab': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selectioncontainer.Tab,
 'Jupyter.Text': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_string.Text,
 'Jupyter.Textarea': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_string.Textarea,
 'Jupyter.ToggleButton': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_bool.ToggleButton,
 'Jupyter.ToggleButtons': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_selection.ToggleButtons,
 'Jupyter.Valid': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_bool.Valid,
 'jupyter.DirectionalLink': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_link.DirectionalLink,
 'jupyter.Link': ipywidgets.widgets.widget_link.Link}
