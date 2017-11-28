Research Councils UK Cloud Workshop

This workshop will focus on key areas to address in order for the potential of cloud computing for research to be fully realised:

Tackling technical challenges around the use of cloud: for example, porting legacy workloads, scenarios for hybrid cloud, moving large data volumes, use of object storage vs. POSIX file systems.

Cloud as enabler for new and novel applications: e.g. use of public cloud toolkits and services around Machine Learning, AI, use of FPGAs and GPU based systems, applications related to Internet of Things and Edge Computing

Perspectives from European and international collaborations and research programmes

Policy, legal, regulatory and ethical issues, models for funding – case studies for managing sensitive or personal data in the cloud

Addressing the skills gap: how to educate researchers in how to best take advantage of cloud; DevOps and ResOps

To give a flavour, you can read about last year’s workshop here or look at the programme from last time.